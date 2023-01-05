MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 2,060 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $15.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 0.89. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.