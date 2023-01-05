Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng Sells 5,528 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock traded down $10.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.06. 627,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,489. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.91 and a 200-day moving average of $400.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

