MX TOKEN (MX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $85.72 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00005094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

