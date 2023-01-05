Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $60,551.90 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,251 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $60,551.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,665,631.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Myovant Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of MYOV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 2,655,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,052. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MYOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
