Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $60,551.90 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,251 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $60,551.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,665,631.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of MYOV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 2,655,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,052. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Myovant Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

