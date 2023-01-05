MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

MySQUAR Limited (LON:MYSQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). MySQUAR shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
MySQUAR Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.29.
About MySQUAR
MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.
