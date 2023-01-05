Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

NAN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 26,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,999. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

