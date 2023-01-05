Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NAN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 26,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,999. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.58.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
