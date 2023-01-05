Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Price Performance

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.