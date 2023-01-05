Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
