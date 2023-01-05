Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Sells $36,481.20 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) insider Mark Jason Heath Ellison sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $36,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 153,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,230. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.42). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 147.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current year.

OPNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

