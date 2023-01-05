Optimism (OP) Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Optimism has a market cap of $221.33 million and approximately $58.60 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00006114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002958 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00444403 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.35 or 0.02197119 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.71 or 0.30361160 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
