Orbler Price Reaches $7.05 on Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $1.71 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be bought for $7.05 or 0.00041839 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00444625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.52 or 0.02235060 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.18 or 0.30376337 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

