Orbs 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Orbs has a total market cap of $61.85 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

