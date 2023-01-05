Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $884.83

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 884.83 ($10.66) and traded as high as GBX 952 ($11.47). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 945 ($11.39), with a volume of 1,279,562 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PSON shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.94) to GBX 780 ($9.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($13.01) to GBX 1,060 ($12.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.73) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($10.96) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 978 ($11.78).

Pearson Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 950.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 885.32. The stock has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,651.11.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

