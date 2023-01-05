Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder Sells 124 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Penumbra stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.77. The stock had a trading volume of 201,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,169. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.23 and a beta of 0.48. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $269.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.85.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.
