Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Gregory Maliassas Sells 4,829 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $30,712.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Maliassas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $32,640.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PLYA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,017. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.50. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,876,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,359,000 after buying an additional 189,955 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after buying an additional 1,833,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after buying an additional 66,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,507,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,965,000 after buying an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PLYA. Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

