Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie Sells 15,000 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $289,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLRX stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 479,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,250. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.99. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

