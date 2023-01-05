Polymath Market Cap Reaches $130.31 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $130.31 million and $1.54 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

