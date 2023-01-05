Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.69

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and traded as high as $11.71. Prada shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 615 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Prada Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

