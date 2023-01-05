Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 598,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $67,586,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Trading Up 4.0 %

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $111.53 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

