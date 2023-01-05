Quantum Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $56,000.21 and approximately $181,025.74 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040472 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018981 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00233582 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009998 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,059.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

