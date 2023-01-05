Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $54.49 million and $2.14 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $259.93 or 0.01541429 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008365 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018741 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00035016 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $298.59 or 0.01770652 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.