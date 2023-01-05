Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $333,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $2,570,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.49. 17,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,295. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.83. The company has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

