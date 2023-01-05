Request Trading Up 2% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Request has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $86.45 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040197 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018974 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00233830 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08679561 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,104,392.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

