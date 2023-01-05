Reviewing Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Union Dental and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Dental N/A N/A N/A Sema4 -121.31% -53.31% -36.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Sema4 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4 has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Union Dental and Sema4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sema4 $212.20 million 0.43 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.26

Union Dental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sema4.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Union Dental and Sema4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A Sema4 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sema4 has a consensus target price of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 990.22%. Given Sema4’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Union Dental.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

