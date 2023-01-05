Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,729.97

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $755,763.31 and approximately $15,729.97 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018963 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00233692 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

