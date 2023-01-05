RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Plans Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.4 %

RMMZ traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 25,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,094. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

Get RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.