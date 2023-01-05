RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 16,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $129,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $129,003.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $454,218 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

