RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 16,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $218,000.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
