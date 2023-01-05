RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 16,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,620 shares in the company, valued at $391,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,620 shares in the company, valued at $391,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $96,117.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,615.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $454,218 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $218,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.