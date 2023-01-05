RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of RMI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,815. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
