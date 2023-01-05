RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RMI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,815. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,936 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $103,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,963.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $454,218.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.