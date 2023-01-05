Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

