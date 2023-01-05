Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 8,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,794,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $111.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $137.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

