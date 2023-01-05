Secret (SIE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,950.57

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Secret has a total market cap of $15.93 million and $1,950.57 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00110862 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00196370 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060472 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040059 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00546734 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,693.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

