Siacoin Market Cap Reaches $124.07 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $124.07 million and $4.07 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000427 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00440060 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020850 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00923787 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00107804 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001939 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00600846 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00256567 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,017,162,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
