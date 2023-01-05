SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.17

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.17 and traded as low as C$26.72. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$27.04, with a volume of 242,403 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRU.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.19. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.85.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.