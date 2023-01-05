Strs Ohio Sells 1,868 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $100,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $210.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.80. The company has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

