Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.61. The company has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.23.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.