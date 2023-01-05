The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $776.17

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 776.17 ($9.35) and traded as low as GBX 747 ($9.00). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 766 ($9.23), with a volume of 89,353 shares trading hands.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 776.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 752.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of £708.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

