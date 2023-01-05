The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.13

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $7.72. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 132,065 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
