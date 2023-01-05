The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.13

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $7.72. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 132,065 shares.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

