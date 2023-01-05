The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $977.71

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 977.71 ($11.78) and traded as low as GBX 941.90 ($11.35). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 953.50 ($11.49), with a volume of 211,242 shares changing hands.

The Monks Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 977.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 989.55. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

About The Monks Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

