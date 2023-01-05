Theodore Blegen Sells 1,884 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $466,834.68.

On Friday, November 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $10.77 on Thursday, hitting $347.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,489. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.65.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

