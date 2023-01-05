Threshold (T) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.24 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $162.43 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040472 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018981 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00233582 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01655961 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $4,671,646.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.