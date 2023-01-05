TiraVerse (TVRS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $897,765.05

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One TiraVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TiraVerse has a total market cap of $897,765.05 and $0.62 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00443919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $371.40 or 0.02203323 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.19 or 0.30328101 BTC.

TiraVerse’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000899 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TiraVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

