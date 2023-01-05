Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 8,626 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $155,699.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $42,868.32.

TOST traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.28. 4,600,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,538. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.61 million. Analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

