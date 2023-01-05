Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $5.40 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00032037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.12 billion and $49.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00443661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020887 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000836 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.53735362 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 594 active market(s) with $57,984,890.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

