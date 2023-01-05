USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Tops $94.15 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $94.15 million and approximately $257,227.22 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00005012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,836.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00600818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00257193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.84906279 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $285,418.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.