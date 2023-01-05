Velas Price Down 7.5% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Velas has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $50.31 million and $429,665.18 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,397,496,869 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

