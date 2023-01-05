Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brenntag (BNR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brenntag (FRA: BNR) recently:

1/2/2023 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($104.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/2/2023 – Brenntag was given a new €72.50 ($77.13) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/27/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($104.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/27/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €72.50 ($77.13) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/21/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($104.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/21/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €72.50 ($77.13) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($104.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/5/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €99.00 ($105.32) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/30/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €81.00 ($86.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/29/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/28/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €85.00 ($90.43) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/28/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €84.00 ($89.36) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/28/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €80.00 ($85.11) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/28/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($104.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/25/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €90.00 ($95.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/24/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €81.00 ($86.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/10/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €81.00 ($86.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €86.00 ($91.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €84.00 ($89.36) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($104.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €85.00 ($90.43) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €87.00 ($92.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of FRA BNR traded up €0.36 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €63.98 ($68.06). The company had a trading volume of 476,281 shares. Brenntag SE has a one year low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a one year high of €56.25 ($59.84). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.57.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.