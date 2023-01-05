Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.4% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.58.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $206.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.75 and a 200 day moving average of $213.10. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

