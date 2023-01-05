WOW-token Price Hits $0.0435 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $434.97 million and $0.37 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.36 or 0.01538642 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008332 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018671 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.14 or 0.01768729 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000970 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04353828 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

