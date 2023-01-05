Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Director George N. Mattson Buys 52,349 Shares of Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson bought 52,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $24,604.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
XOS Stock Performance
NASDAQ XOSWW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 179,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,931. Xos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.48.
