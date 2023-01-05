XSGD Price Tops $0.74 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $49.84 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,136,743 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

